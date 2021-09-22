PADUCAH — The Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities ended in August, but the money raised will be used for years to come. Collectively, the nonprofits raised more than $1.1 million.
Twenty-three nonprofits participated in the challenge, including Starfish Orphan Ministry. They provide items like car seats and clothes for families who need some extra help. They also build beds for them.
Starfish Orphan Ministry Director Laura Roberts said they've been struggling to raise money since the beginning of the pandemic.
"It has made things really difficult. Having people donate through the Fred Paxton Challenge has been a blessing, because it reminded people that we're here," Roberts says. "We're in need, and we're trying to help the community. It truly is a big blessing."
The Community Foundation of West Kentucky also matched the money raised by each nonprofit up to $10,000. In total, Starfish Orphan Ministry raised almost $27,000.
Cassidy's Cause also participated. It offers therapeutic horseback riding for individuals who have disabilities.
Danielle Curlin's son, Liam, goes to Cassidy's Cause for weekly riding lessons. Tuesday, Liam was riding Peanut. He has a new riding partner every week at Cassidy's Cause. His mom says what doesn't change is his love for these lessons.
"This is his favorite therapy. He actually attends physical, speech and occupational somewhere else. He loves horses, barns and anything to do with horses," said Danielle.
Cassidy's Cause relies on donations from the community to keep their barn doors open, something the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities helps them achieve.
Executive Director Angie Jackson says the pandemic has only made things tougher.
"This is the second year that we are able to have the Paxton fundraiser to raise money even though we can't have a public event. This has been very vital to keeping our doors open and helping us survive during the COVID pandemic," said Jackson.
Jackson isn't the only one thankful for the money raised. Danielle knows Liam's therapy wouldn't be available without you.
"Without their support, they would not be able to provide our kids with this wonderful service," said Danielle.
Jackson wants people to know the impact they have on the community, whether they volunteer their time or donate money.