PADUCAH — COVID-19 has canceled numerous fundraisers over the past several months, which has caused financial hardships for nonprofits groups.
Barbecue on the River in Paducah was canceled this July, but organizers are adapting to the times.
The organization is giving local nonprofits the opportunity to raise money they would have made at Barbecue on the River.
Local nonprofits are partnering with some of your favorite vendors to bring you food through Barbecue Off the River, while helping the community.
Shane "Bear" Parker and his son Hunter "Cub" Parker from "Bear & Cub on the Air" set up behind Lone Oak Little Castle Saturday afternoon. The restaurant is at 3460 Lone Oak Road.
They raised money for charities in this year's BBQ Off the River.
"We're not going to see our $500,000 this year. A lot of charities depend, exactly, on BBQ on the river," said Bear. "So this is the first year 'Off the River' and networking, so only you guys can make this work for your charities."
They have raised money for Hearts for Babies, for a decade.
The organization provides funeral clothes for underprivileged children in McCracken County.
Joyce Rinella sews clothes for Hearts for Babies. She stopped by their tent to show support and grab barbecue.
"Well, everybody needs help, and I just think we should, you know, when we have an organization we really like and they help other people, we should support them," said Rinella.
Pit-master Hunter, better known as Cub, made sure the food was ready to go home with customers.
"They're tender as grandma's love, I'll tell you what," said Cub. "Can't go wrong with some ribs."
They are also raising money for Bear's new nonprofit, Bear Cares Community Charity.
"Then my charity, a brand new incorporated 501c3 called Bear Cares Community Charity, on both sides of the states, we’re going to help children's after school feeding programs," said Bear. "Also we’re going to supplement senior citizens and we’re going to provide sustainable nutrition for the unsheltered.”
Tori Vaughn has barbecued food with them for five years.
She found a way to stay cool on Saturday, while making barbecue between two smokers. "God's good will, that's all I got," said Vaughn. "I've been doing this for a long time. I'm used to it by know."
Cub brought out racks of ribs from the pit, covered them with sauce and wrapped them up. He shared a few tips for barbecuing ribs the right way.
"You want to pan them up. I prefer panning over wrapping individually, 'cause you keep, you get more juices up into the pan," said Cub.
They are doing all of this to feed you, and raise funds for those needing support.
"Barbecue Off the River is so vitally important for all of these charities to get some money in," said Bear. "You guys could make that difference and get some good food."
There on-site barbecue Saturday afternoon was a practice run of what is to come.
They will sell barbecue and other sweet treats at Little Castle Sept. 24-26.
There are nine other participants that will sell food from other locations to raise money for their charities.
You can find all of that information on the Barbecue On the River website.
It will be updated, and have all participants by Sept. 8.
You have until Sept. 21 to pre-order your food from your participants.
You will be able to get your food Sept. 24-26.