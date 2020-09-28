PADUCAH — This is the first Sunday since a grand jury chose not to directly charge any officer in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and unrest continues in Louisville and other cities.
No officer will be charged directly with her death. Instead, former officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into a neighboring apartment.
Sundays at Nehemiah Christian Church are not just for worship. They're also for addressing issues that affect the community. Pastor Charles Dunbar believes that is the church's role.
"I've always been in a diverse environment," Dunbar said. "And so coming into ministry, it was just part of my destiny, is to be able to deal with all ethnicity."
Dunbar said racial unity will take more than listening to sermons. It will take people coming together and choosing to interact in peace.
"The community can begin to have forums and sit down," Dunbar said. "And then individuals, relationships built in churches and communities, where we have to come and intermingle."
Dunbar doesn't just talk about racial justice on the pulpit. He wrote a book about racial reconciliation 20 years ago. He said now is the perfect time to publish it.
"Whites are in power here," Dunbar said. "Blacks are hurting. Things are happening. I mean, and we want God to intervene. I believe it will bring healing."
Dunbar hopes everyone will learn the message of racial justice and equality.
The pastor plans to host workshops and seminars about racial reconciliation in the near future.