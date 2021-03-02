CALVERT CITY, KY — Monday started the first official day of eligibility for phase 1C of Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccination plan. That group includes people ages 60 and older, all essential workers not covered in phases 1A and 1B and anyone age 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions.
While those in phase 1B are still getting vaccinated, some local pharmacies were able to begin phase 1C on Monday.
Most of the people getting vaccinated at Calvert City Pharmacy on Monday were in the 1B category. However, after an appointment cancellation, a 1C spot opened up.
The vaccine went to 62-year-old Gayle Hall, who has high-risk conditions.
"I'm thrilled that it's going to allow me to enjoy my grandchildren, do more activities at church, be involved with the people from my business," Hall said.
At Draffenville Pharmacy, six out of 20 people they vaccinated Monday were in phase 1C. Like other local pharmacies, they were able to do that because of appointment cancellations from people in the previous phases.
Brenda Dunigan has a high-risk condition and has been anxiously waiting for the vaccine.
"It's like waiting in line for recess or something," Dunigan said. "It's like it's my turn now."
Now that she's vaccinated, she says she can attend her granddaughter's wedding.
"I can't find the words to tell how meaningful this is to me," Dunigan said.
Hall feels relieved now that he's vaccinated. He's hopeful this process will help put an end to the pandemic.
Walgreens and Kroger are also scheduling appointments for the 1C group. This week, Crittenden Community Hospital is opening up registration for this category as well.
For more information on where you can make a vaccination appointment in the Local 6 area, visit our COVID-19 vaccination guide.
Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccine phases
|Phase
|Eligibility
|1A
|Residents and staff in long-term care and assisted living facilities and health care personnel
|1B
|First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school employees, child care workers
|1C
|Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with a medical condition placing them at highest risk from the illness as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all other essential workers
|2
|Anyone age 40 or older
|3
|Anyone age 16 or older
|4
|Children under the age of 16, if the vaccine is approved for this age group.