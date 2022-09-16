MAYFIELD, KY — Four Rivers Indivisible, a political volunteer organization, plans to spread awareness of a Kentucky ballot measure regarding abortion through a Voter Information Center.
The Voter Information Center will be held at the Mayfield-Graves Gourd Patch Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The group will have free items, like handmade buttons and fans, with a focus on "Vote NO on 2."
"Vote NO on 2" refers to Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, the No Right to Abortion in Constitution Amendment, which will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
Constitutional Amendment 2 would amend the Kentucky Constitution to state that nothing in the state constitution protects or secures a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.
A "yes" vote supports amending the Kentucky Constitution. A "no" vote opposes amending the Kentucky Constitution.
Four Rivers Indivisible says it is one of more than 6,000 grassroots Indivisible groups nationwide "dedicated to promoting and defending democracy and supporting progressive change in America to help all citizens."
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Graves County Cooperative Extension on 4200 SR 45 North in Mayfield.
