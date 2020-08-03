GRAND RIVERS, KY — Kentucky restaurants are struggling to stay afloat with 25% capacity limitation.
This is after Governor Andy Beshear put in new guidelines after the state saw a rise in COVID-19 cases.
"We're dying. I don't know how else to say it but we're dying on the vine."
This is what Nickell Landing owner Jeff Orr said is happening to his restaurant in Grand Rivers with the new 25% capacity guidelines. Orr said they won't be able to make it if things continue like this.
"It's killing us," Orr said. "It's making us go under. And everybody else that's trying to run a small business around here is making no revenue at all. And they're trying to keep their people busy. They're trying to keep people on the payroll."
Orr said the changing rules are confusing some customers, so they're only seeing about 3 people. He believes it's unfair for small restaurants to downsize to 25% when bigger businesses only have a mask regulation. But he'll push through until he can't.
"I'm going to do this until I get shut down," Orr said. "Or until the economy just breaks me. And that's all I can do."
Orr hopes things get back to normal, so they can keep serving the community.
The Independent Restaurant Coalition is calling on Congress to pass the RESTAURANTS Act. If passed, it would give $2 billion to Kentucky to support local restaurants.