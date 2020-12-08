MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is asking school superintendents across the state to begin planning for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to employees. Our local school districts are still in the early stages for how they intend to get employees vaccinated. The primary focus will be employees who regularly interact with students, mainly teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria employees. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter sees this as a way to get students back to in-person classes as soon as possible.
"Initially it's going to be trying to make sure that the most susceptible are taken care of, and then as we were told to get our students back into school as much on a regular basis as we can," Carter said. "And that starts with making sure that the adults that service them are safe and protected."
Governor Beshear says getting the vaccine out to school districts will improve safety inside school buildings.
"What it shows is that we have made our educators an absolute priority. We intend to reach them right after we've gotten long-term care, our front line health care workers who are working with COVID, EMS, and then they're in that very next group," Beshear said.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett would like to see school districts be allowed to expand their vaccine distribution to families in their area.
"Hopefully soon after that we can offer it maybe to families whether it be to the students themselves, or to the parents, or grandparents that may be their caretakers. We hope that that's available for them as well," Lovett said.
Both Carter and Lovett will be surveying their employees to find out who will be willing to take the vaccine. There is currently no requirement for educators to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Beshear expects to have more allocations of the vaccine announced by the end of December.