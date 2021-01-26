Weather Alert

...Light Snow May Create Isolated Slick Spots Today... Light snow showers will move across extreme southeast Missouri, the southern tip of Illinois, and portions of western Kentucky along and south of Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 from late this morning through the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow may accumulate during this time, mainly on grass or other elevated surfaces. However, there may be isolated slick spots on untreated roads and bridges. Drivers should use extra caution if driving in snowy conditions today.