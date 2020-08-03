GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Students headed back to school are in for an interesting experience this fall.
Mayfield Independent and Graves County Schools are starting later than planned on August 26, with new guidelines and procedures to protect students and staff from COVID-19.
These steps could affect the way students interact with each other and their teachers.
Mayfield Independent Schools Superintendent Joe Henderson has read all of the information, procedures and guidelines that the Kentucky Department of Education sent to superintendents.
"Working through all of the documents and the guidelines has been a pretty gruesome process."
Henderson is doing all of this to keep your children and their teachers safe this school year. He said the district has a plan, it's fluid because of everyday changes, but they have one.
Before children get on the bus, parents are asked to check them for high temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.
A bus monitor will also take your child's temperature, give them a mask, and sanitizer before they sit in their assigned seat.
When they walk through their school's doors, they will see staff in masks, plenty of hand sanitizer and even floor markers showing proper social distancing.
Students will have grab and go breakfasts to take to their classrooms. Cleanings will take place constantly.
Lunchtime will look different in each school, with some having alternative dining areas.
There will be both in-person and virtual learning, with hot spots throughout the city for students who need internet.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19 —they will still be able to learn.
"If we have someone that has the virus or catches the virus, they come in contact and they have to be quarantined, then obviously we will have that freedom to go back and forth between, you know the online versus face to face," said Henderson.
Graves County Schools have a similar style with students having their temperature checked after they get off the bus.
Graves County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Christy Puckett said breakfast will be served inside classrooms.
"Recess and lunchtimes are going to be staggered, again, to honor that six-foot social distancing and allow our students to participate in those things that are necessary in a school day," said Puckett.
Puckett also said there will be limits to non-essential visitors.
Classrooms like the one Central Elementary School will be spaced out, with sanitizing and washing stations set up.
Wes Johnson is the Graves County Director of Personnel and Human Resources. He is also a father of three sons, with two headed back this fall.
He said this school year will be unlike any other.
"Being a dad during this time, there's been a lot of ups and downs," said Johnson.
"From the initial, scary unknown part of this, to just learning how society is adapted to it."
These changes have the potential to affect the interaction skills for both in-person students and those using virtual learning.
"That's a big issue because ever since we've been out in March, we've talked about it," said Henderson.
"Because that social interaction, you know is very important for our kids."
Johnson is working with his sons to make sure they are ready for their first day back.
"Being a father of boys, it's a lot of hands on," said Johnson.
"So just trying to teach them that you know you're going to have to keep your hands to yourself, and try to stay apart from each other and again keep your mask on."
There are also concerns in-person learners may do better than digital learners, but Puckett said they are doing everything to ensure that is not the case.
"That classroom teacher drives that curriculum and it constantly assessing student performance, both the students that's in the classroom as well as the virtual student," said Puckett.
When it comes to social interaction, school leaders said they will take everything one day at a time.
"It's something new they're going to have to learn, but again I think just having six-foot distance interaction is still better than having no interaction at all," said Henderson.
"We want you back, but we understand you have decisions to make in the next few days as far as how you will attend school," said Henderson.
"We will do everything in our power to make sure that you get the most effective education we can whether it's in person or if it's online during that time."
Both schools said students who experience COVID-19 symptoms while at school will be isolated, and their parents will be contacted.
The school year ends May 21 for both school districts.
For more back to school information from these school districts, visit their websites at Mayfield Independent Schools and Graves County Schools.