Earlier this holiday season, we launched our "Cards of Comfort" series. The idea was talk to some local seniors living in long-term care facilities, share their stories, then ask you to help brighten their Christmas by sending cards.
What happened next was something we weren't expecting. We knew we had something special when we started getting cards before the first stories ran. Now, they're spreading comfort, as only Christmas cards can.
Here's a look at the seniors opening up your Cards of Comfort.