LYON COUNTY, KY — There are still more questions than answers about the 2022 fiscal year budget for Land Between the Lakes.
Local, state, and federal leaders met Tuesday morning to discuss the budget and the confusion surrounding it.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White tells us they discussed the budget and the results of a Freedom of Information Act request he filed in a closed meeting.
"I thought there would be a public apology for the distortions that were told after our first meeting. It was that there was just one employee that was going around sharing information that we weren't told that there were a lot of reductions going on from Region 8 to LBL. And come to find out all of that was actually true, there are reductions taking place,” said White.
The judge executives of Lyon and Trigg counties and the Stewart County, Tennessee, mayor met with state and federal leaders about the line item for Land Between the Lakes recreation and funding for the upcoming budget.
There's been back and forth on whether the Regional 8 Forest Service did or did not send the information to the county leaders by mistake and whether a blank line item means funding for recreation and heritage is gone.
"It's very clear in these, in this FOIA request that there's a lot of stuff that I've been able to discover that they were talking about this for weeks,” said White. “They were discussing it with Region 8 with Washington office about the cuts, what they were going to do about the budget, when they were going to meet with us judges, and then after the meeting they come out and said none of that's been taken place.
White said Thursday’s meeting was somewhat productive, and he will continue to follow up.
"I think from here on out I'm going to rely upon the congressman and our senators to deal with them from the Washington area. That's probably the best thing to do,” said White.
In prior reports, we found that funding for Land Between the Lakes has decreased over the years. White hopes that will not continue.
"This is too much of a detriment to LBL and all of our livelihood in western Kentucky,” said White. “That place is important to us, not only financially, but what the promises meant to the people that had to leave their homes there and I'm going to stand up for them."
Rep. James Comer's office sent the following statement about the confusion:
“As Ranking Member of the House Oversight & Reform Committee, my staff and I continue to investigate budget transparency issues with the U.S. Forest Service involving Land Between the Lakes, including questioning agency officials about discrepancies with their budgeting practices and misleading communications with local officials. Judge Executives Wade White and Hollis Alexander have been strong voices in pursuing the truth and standing up for LBL and I will continue working with them and my congressional colleagues to gather facts, ensure LBL funding is maintained, and pursue solutions to ensure LBL remains a recreational jewel in Kentucky.”
We also heard from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office.
McConnell’s office said it continues to follow the issue diligently, and has had multiple conversations with everyone involved.
Staff add that McConnell is committed to seeing that the forest service understands the needs of LBL and will continuing advocating for proper funding.