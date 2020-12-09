BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Schools nationwide are reporting more students with failing grades, and school leaders say it's due to the lack of in-person classes.
The Associated Press reports failure rates of 40% or more in schools in some states. such as middle and high schools in New Mexico and high school students in St. Paul, Minnesota. This impacts all children, especially those with special needs.
Here in west Kentucky, Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen said this has been a challenging school year.
"A big part of our conversation is how to remove roadblocks to virtual learning and when you solve one it seems like two new ones pop up."
Allen wants kids back in school, but it's not possible at this moment.
Since the pandemic started, school districts like his have had to adapt, ultimately going completely virtual.
This has impacted the learning of all kids, including his daughter, who has special needs.
"Because we feel more comfortable with that, given her conditions and potential health concerns, so we have experienced that as parents," said Allen. "It's a little more difficult for her to maneuver getting on the computer, and you know getting on the computer, and knowing where to go to get the information that she needs."
Allen said they do not have data that reflects the average level of failures seen in schools nationwide.
They have found it more difficult to track student progress. He said they will not give up on their students.
"At the permission of the state, we are bringing in small groups and I think lots of school districts are doing this," said Allen. "We are trying to isolate our highest-need students and give them an opportunity to come to campus, to do some face to face learning."
He is in favor of in-person classes, but understands the severity of the situation. The recent death of student Alexa Rose Veit shook the community.
The 15-year-old Ballard County student tested positive for COVID-19 before she passed. Veit lived with pre-existing conditions.
He said the news was painful and he wants to make sure everyone stays safe.
"That was very difficult too and so I'll say this. You temper everything with what's safe for students, what's safe for their families, what's safe for our staff, you just have to temper everything," said Allen. "No one would ever, ever say that students are better off learning at home, we absolutely feel like that in-person learning, but we can't do it if it's not safe."
The superintendent said all families are going through it, but they need to communicate with their schools if they need help.
Allen says that apart from grades, students' socialization skills are also being affected by these changes.