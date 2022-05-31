PADUCAH- Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 337 honored the veterans who gave their lives overseas. The service had two speeches, and ended the service with the playing of taps.
Forty six names are forever etched into history at Dolly McNutt Plaza in downtown Paducah. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial lists each name of the men from the Purchase region who gave their lives fighting in the Vietnam War.
On Monday, their brothers in arms held the ceremony to remember how those 46 men, and countless others, made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country. Jerry Thompson earned two purple hearts while serving in Vietnam with the Marine Corps.
"I was wounded twice over there. First time was with scrap metal, which wasn't no big deal," Thompson described. "The biggie was I got an AK-47 in my side. I got wounded in Hue City trying to get a buddy of mine out of the street."
Memorial Day will forever be a reminder for Thompson.
"I was just lucky to come home. We could've been on that wall there in Washington, you know? That's what I always thought about," Thompson said. "When you've got a purple heart you're close to being on that wall. It don't matter if it's scrap metal, or if it's a bullet, or what it is, you're close."
More than 58,000 Americans lost their lives fighting in the Vietnam War. Some of the soldiers lost, will never return home, and their families will mourn them forever.
"They're still suffering almost 50 years later, because they lost their sons over there," Thompson said. "Their sons sacrificed by giving their life for this country, over there."
The guest speaker for Monday's ceremony was Jada McWilliams, the Commander for the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Marshall County. VVA Chapter 337 also placed 25 crosses out for their chapter members who have passed away. VVA Chapter 337 started their Memorial Day Service in 1984 when the Vietnam Veterans Monument was completed at Dolly McNutt Plaza.