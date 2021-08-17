MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The United States had troops deployed in Afghanistan for 20 years. Veterans at home are watching the Taliban move into territories they fought to protect. For many, this situation is frustrating and has the potential to be emotionally damaging. Jeremy Wallace and Wes Teckenbrock are working to help local Afghanistan veterans cope.
Helping other veterans is a passion for Wallace and Teckenbrock. Wallace founded A Soldier's Heart, an organization that assists veterans who are living with PTSD. Wallace served in the Army in Iraq and Teckenbrock in Afghanistan with the Marines. For some families, serving in Afghanistan runs in their blood.
"We've got parents that served over there that have children that have served in Afghanistan," Wallace said.
For Teckenbrock, and other Afghanistan veterans, the past few weeks haven't been easy.
"Honestly, people are angry," Teckenbrock said. "They don't want to see this thing get thrown away and things go back to the way it was 20 years ago."
"The guys that have served over there are really feeling it right now, and the Afghan people are really feeling it right now," Wallace said.
Retired Navy Seal and Camp Brown Bear founder Steven Brown is working to help veterans in Frankfort in a similar way. Brown served several tours in Afghanistan.
"Losing your teammates, losing your brothers or sisters, and coming home with that burden and then knowing that everything that was done over there is now for not," Brown said. "It's just going to really twist some people's heads."
Brown, Teckenbrock, and Wallace say now's the time to check in with anyone you know who served in Afghanistan.
"Veterans, check on your brothers and sisters, or guys you served with or ladies you served with, get a hold of them. Check on them. Make sure they're OK. Families, keep an eye on your veterans," Wallace said. "Make sure there's no sign that they could be going downhill, or getting in a bad mental state."
For many veterans, this may be a traumatic experience. If you know or are a struggling veteran, you can always reach the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. You can also text 838255.