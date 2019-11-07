MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - At 94 years old, Charles Turok still remembers a lot about his service in World War II.
"I was drafted in 1943 when I was 18 years old," says Turok.
Turok served in the army and was tasked with being a cryptographic technician. He'd take messages sent from other U.S. forces, decipher them, and type them out with a type writer. It's a job not many could do.
"It would come in a scrambled alphabet and I would decipher it and put it into english," says Turok.
Turok unscrambled most messages from a truck like vehicle called a half track. He saw a lot of intense battle from the back of that half track, including the beginning of the Battle of the Bulge.
"It was scary," Turok says, "I was sitting on the edge of the truck and a shell hit maybe ten feet from us, exploded and either part of the shell or a rock hit me in my back and injured me bad enough that I had to go to field hospital for three days."
That shell casing was just inches from paralyzing Turok, but thankfully he fully recovered. Turok would return to deciphering messages until the end of the war. It was a cause he felt was noble.
"I just felt like it was really important, I just felt like I was willing to do whatever I had to do," says Turok.
Serving his country was more than just a duty for Turok, it was an honor. His parents were immigrants who fled Ukraine in the early 1900's to seek freedom in America. Coming from an oppressive country, his parents taught him how precious American freedom is. That was a big reason Turok enlisted in the Army Reserve after the war.
"I just felt kind of obligated, you know my parents both came from Ukraine and brought me here to this wonderful country and I just felt obligated to do what my duty to help however I could," says Turok.
Turok racked up 38 years in the military all together and retired as a Lt. Colonel. Looking back on it all now he says he's proud to have served.
"I'm very proud to be an American and I've tried to help wherever I've been," says Turok.
Turok will be awarded the 2019 Distinguished Veterans award on Veterans Day. You can stream the ceremony on our website.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.