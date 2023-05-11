MURRAY, KY — WPSD Local 6 continues its special investigation into Murray State University administrators and the university's public radio station, WKMS.
This reporting highlights freedom of the press at the local level and the vital role the First Amendment plays in our lives.
Previous reports revealed documents Murray State fought against releasing, which showed MSU President Robert 'Bob' Jackson putting pressure on WKMS to stop investigative reporting.
The pressure came after complaints from Kentucky state senators, other public officials and at least one member of the University Board of Regents.
These special reports highlight the obstacles WKMS journalists faced as they worked to gather facts and other information to report newsworthy stories in the local community.
This was all revealed after WPSD filed open records requests with Murray State that produced hundreds of emails and other documents.
This report reveals how President Jackson actively rejected a distinguished grant to fund a reporter position with WKMS Radio.
Report for America
In December 2021, then WKMS Radio Station Manager Chad Lampe proudly informs his superiors that WKMS has been selected as a host newsroom for a prestigious grant program. The Report for America grant would provide WKMS' small news team another full-time journalist focused on income inequality and social mobility stories.
Lampe sends an email to Provost Tim Todd and Dean David Eaton about the position.
"We imagine much of the reporting will be in the river counties as that's where our highest rate of poverty exists on a broad scale. There will be no university funds needed for this project," Lampe writes.
Fundraising and underwriting revenue would cover what the grant does not.
WKMS expected a generous response from listeners during its April 2022 fundraising campaign. After all, Lampe had received a laudatory email from MSU Executive Director for Development Christine Bernot at mid-year.
"I see in my reports this morning that your efforts to raise dollars for WKMS have significantly surpassed last year's totals, soaring to nearly $560,000!...WKMS donors have made a tremendous impact!" Bernot wrote to Lampe.
The station's underwriting revenue was also up. Then WKMS Development Director Asia Burnett said it was welcome news, "despite predicted shortfalls due to the pandemic."
CBS News program 60 Minutes featured the work of Report for America and co-founder Steve Waldman in its February 27, 2022 broadcast. RFA is a program that sends print, radio and television journalists to newsrooms in under-served communities across the country. So far, RFA has placed 546 reporters in 308 newsrooms — passing out $22 million in grants in the process.
RFA is supported by top tier foundations and organizations many would recognize, including: Ford Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, the University of Missouri School of Journalism, MacArthur Foundation, Annenberg Foundation and in Kentucky, Blue Grass Community Foundation.
As WPSD has previously reported, President Jackson slow walks signing off on the position. He questions a routine clause in the contract releasing RFA from any liability that might be caused by the reporter's work. Lampe provides examples of indemnity language acceptable to RFA used by other universities, but Jackson would not change his position.
Lampe's superior Dean Eaton writes his superior Provost Todd about the position and the funding model in hopes of garnering support from Jackson.
"Buddy the decision is done. Anger will occur if you and Chad keep pushing this. I'm watching out for you both, " Todd replied.
Lampe will also soon learn that a $50,000 cut in direct university funding for WKMS is in the works. Provost Todd and Finance VP Jackie Dudley exchange emails about it on April 10. Todd emails Eaton that he should share the information as an "adjustment."
Letter to donors
Just after 6 a.m. on April 13, 2022, Lampe sends a letter to donors with the subject line, "a personal note — some sad news to share."
In it, Lampe explains that Murray State was unable to reach an agreement with Report for America and tells donors about the $50,000 funding cut.
"I know that this is very disheartening after all of the effort that was put into supporting this growth in reporting. ...we will still continue to shed light on poverty and social mobility in our region and work to help all boats rise. For those who have already given this spring. I'm sorry this is not the growth you hoped for. If you'd like any portion of your donation returned, we understand and are willing to do so," Lampe wrote.
Reaction from faculty, others
The fallout from Lampe's letter ripples across donor circles immediately.
Executive Director of Development Christine Bernot emails President Jackson asking for guidance.
"As you can imagine, we are already seeing numerous emails this morning from local/ regional donors asking about the budget situation — is there a response you would like us to provide on behalf of MSU?" Bernot wrote.
"WKMS received pandemic-related CARES money in 2020 and 2021, much of which can be used to cover necessary expenses of the station. Mr. Lampe failed to disclose this information. However, Provost Todd and Dean Eaton will provide the actual public statement as needed. Chad's email to donors was inaccurate and did not include all facts and details," Jackson responded.
Jackson does not explain what is actually inaccurate in the Lampe letter. He has ordered a $50,000 reduction in direct university support to WKMS. He has refused to accept the RFA grant.
Dr. Melony Shemberger is with the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications and serves as faculty representative on the Murray State Board of Regents. After receiving the WKMS letter, she writes President Jackson.
"Publicly, this deplorable news is spreading like wildfire on social media. ...today's announcement of the funding cut to WKMS produces bad optics for the university. I shared my disappointment with my dean, Dr. Eaton. In his reply to me he indicated that every college is facing a loss in institutional funding. I ask that the proposed cut to WKMS be reconsidered," Shemberger wrote.
When WPSD contacted Shemberger to discuss her concerns she responded with an email.
"My concern... was clarified after I spoke with President Jackson moments after sending him the email. Staffing, benefits and operating levels remained constant for the current year for WKMS with the help of $50,000 of support funding received from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting CAREs pool," she wrote.
However, what goes unsaid is anything about questions that have been raised by Eaton and Lampe about a clause in that federal grant restricting the funds.
"Licensee may not impound or otherwise withhold or inappropriately restrict the stations use of these funds. Stabilization grant funds may not be used to supplant funds or reduce budgets for other support already being provided to the station(s) by licensee."
Shemberger is not the only faculty member concerned about WKMS funding. Professor of Music Dr. Christopher Mitchell also emailed Jackson. He appears to couch the wording in his email as not to anger Jackson.
"Please note that I am not ordinarily a 'squeaky wheel' and .. am a strict adherent to the chain of command. However, I felt moved to message you directly... WKMS is an essential part of our community and provides essential services to the region. They are there for us during times of great challenge and we need to be there for them. I urge you to reconsider this budget action and to also replace the funding that has been cut in the recent past," Mitchell wrote.
Jackson responded to Mitchell the next day.
"The message from Mr. Lampe early yesterday was surprising and inaccurate. Most likely, you received his follow up email late yesterday," Jackson wrote.
Budget discussions
Provost Todd had forwarded an email to Finance VP Jackie Dudley on April 10 about funding.
"That is right. But it will be a cut and not a supplanting of funds. We will enter the cut and then in the new year they can choose to determine what they want to fund, if that is the way you want to do this. Overall, this is the same restriction the university has in the larger cares grants. We claim a legitimate expense. Unfortunately David is unlikely to argue his way out of this one based on what I have heard from the President," Dudley wrote.
A few minutes later, Dudley follows up with another email to Todd.
"How were they planning to manage the $50,000 reduction we discussed for several months now? What were you planning. Added fund raising?" Dudley asked.
"Yes that is my assumption. I told David that no arguing will occur. He's doing that with me but I'll stop it from going further," Todd replied.
Later, Dean Eaton emails Provost Todd about funding.
"I know Jackie suggested that this was a cut and not a supplantation. I don't understand the difference…there may be a technical distinction…I'm not an accountant. I don't understand it. I do know that WKMS has to report budget information to CPB (Corporation for Public Broadcasting) and that information is subject to audit. I know the President's name is on that grant. I guess he and Jackie are comfortable with the actions given the restrictions and I should just go with that, but my hesitancy is to prevent the appearance of misuse of these funds," Eaton wrote.
Revised letter
President Jackson emails Dean Eaton about the letter Lampe sent to donors and asks for another letter to be sent to donors clarifying the situation.
"Furthermore it was surprising to see the communication Mr. Lampe sent to donors regarding the funding available to WKMS. As you know, WKMS received substantial pandemic-related funds which for the most part remain available for use. The plan was for a net zero change in WKMS' budget. Mr. Lampe may want to clarify his earlier statement since it has caused confusion and such statement is to be approved by everyone here before being sent," Jackson wrote.
What follows is a back-and-forth email exchange between Eaton, Todd and Lampe on specific wording in a follow-up letter to WKMS donors.
A draft Eaton writes to send out under Lampe's name includes the line, "I apologize for my poor communication and the confusion it has caused."
"This is not true. I can't send it under my name," Lampe responded in an email.
Todd responded, "If this doesn't go out, this day will get even worse. This needs to happen asap."
Minutes later Lampe responded, "None of this information was known to me and therefore I did not communicate poorly. I will not damage my credibility or the integrity of that of this station. If there's another way to phrase this I will review it. Is there a reason it can't come from Dave as he initially drafted? It certainly appears this is to damage my reputation and that of the station."
The wording of the second letter is ultimately determined.
Todd writes Eaton after having apparently convinced Jackson to sign off on all the changes.
"This is the email that must go. There's some ownership of this, but was able to omit the other poor communication reference. It needs to go out like the other one Chad did asap," Todd wrote.
Nearly 10 hours after the original email was sent donors receive a follow-up message:
"Dear Friends,
The WKMS email this morning stated that WKMS would have $50,000 fewer dollars in University support in the upcoming fiscal year. The University had already identified other sources of funds so that WKMS would be held harmless in the new fiscal year. This was not clear in my communication with WKMS supporters. I apologize for any confusion this has caused. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have questions about this matter."
Later that spring, Lampe announces his resignation as WKMS Station Manager.
Murray State University's response
None of the principals in this story have agreed to be interviewed for this story. Those include: Chad Lampe, Dean David Eaton, Provost Tim Todd and President Robert Jackson. There is an open invitation for them to sit down with WPSD for on camera interviews at any time.
The university did issue the following statement via email:
"Murray State University issued a press release dated December 12, 2022 regarding WKMS, a unit of the university, and new station manager, Asia Burnett, as well as a message to campus on December 14, 2022 regarding the development of a strategic plan and other policies and procedures. The strategic planning process led by key faculty, staff, an associate provost, the WKMS station manager, students, and community members, among others, has been completed and provides an important roadmap for the future.
"The university has provided consistent financial support to WKMS for many years including during the pandemic. This financial support, future work and new leadership for WKMS allows us to fully pursue WKMS' Vision which is as follows: "WKMS is a beacon for growing regional culture as a part of Murray State University's public service investment in our communities through thoughtful journalism, conversation, music and arts."
"Importantly, during the past two or more years, we have worked toward continuous improvement at WKMS ensuring the station is a trusted resource supporting our educational mission in coordination with students, faculty, staff, volunteers, and our audience while providing opportunities for our students. Also, in FY 2019-20 through FY 2021-22, WKMS maintained its staffing and budget levels during a time when other units at the university did not as we managed through a global pandemic, state pension cost increases and other financial pressures."