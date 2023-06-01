MURRAY, KY — A longtime veteran journalist in Kentucky is providing analysis and perspective on WPSD's monthslong investigation into Murray State University administrators and the university's public radio station, WKMS.
Al Cross currently serves as director of the Institute for Rural Journalism & Community Issues based in the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and Media. Prior to serving in that position, he worked as a reporter at the Courier Journal for more than 26 years. Cross also appears on Kentucky Educational Television, or KET, to provide analysis on a wide range of political issues.
Cross' comments follow an investigation WPSD began in October 2022. In recent reports WPSD has revealed pushback WKMS journalists faced as they worked to report newsworthy stories in the local community. WPSD's investigative reporting highlights freedom of the press at the local level and the vital role the First Amendment plays in our lives.
Previous reports revealed documents Murray State fought against releasing, which showed Murray State President Robert “Bob” Jackson putting pressure on WKMS to stop investigative reporting.
The pressure came after complaints from Kentucky state senators, other public officials and at least one member of the Murray State Board of Regents.
"Well, it's not unusual for politicians to complain about journalism. We can take that. But, when the complaint is made to a university president who has a responsibility to keep that journalism independent, then he needs to say something different. He needs to say, 'This is an independent news organization, and they will rise or fall on the quality of their reporting. I'm not going to interfere with their work,'" Cross said.
WPSD amassed hundreds of pages of email correspondence, contracts, reports and other paperwork through multiple open records requests. Some of the documents came only after a ruling from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Murray State was in violation of the law. WPSD has also sued the university because we believe the school continues to improperly withhold or redact documents the public has a right to see. That lawsuit is pending.
"All governments love secrecy, and universities are part of government. Now, they're a little bit different, and they're supposed to be different, you know. They're supposed to stand for certain principles, and one of those principles I think should be accountability and transparency. And when a university creates a public forum like a newspaper or a radio station, then it needs to keep hands off that forum, because it's not really a good public forum unless it is independent of the university administration," Cross said.
WPSD’s reporting shows Jackson exerted undue pressure and influence over some WKMS stories.
"Sure, it's alarming. It's not that it hasn't happened before. We do see instances of this from time to time. But it violates a fundamental principle for a university: you create a public forum, hands off," Cross said.
During his time as a newspaper reporter, Cross interacted with Jackson on a regular basis.
"When he was a state senator I enjoyed dealing with Bob, and he's a very 'hail fellow well met.' I'm sure he's got a great network of supporters, friends and allies down there, and you know, it's all just a big club. They try to take care of each other. It's understandable, but that's not the way to do business if you're running a university," Cross said.
Cross also provided his perspective on WPSD's pending lawsuit against Murray State University over open records requests.
"I think what WPSD is doing is standing up for the public. I mean, the public has the right to know how public officials at universities, or wherever, are conducting public business, and that's what you're trying to find out," Cross said.
Murray State University's response
None of the principals in this story have agreed to be interviewed for this story. Those include: Chad Lampe, Dean David Eaton, Provost Tim Todd and President Robert Jackson. There is an open invitation for them to sit down with WPSD for on camera interviews at any time.
The university did issue the following statement via email:
"Murray State University issued a press release dated December 12, 2022 regarding WKMS, a unit of the university, and new station manager, Asia Burnett, as well as a message to campus on December 14, 2022 regarding the development of a strategic plan and other policies and procedures. The strategic planning process led by key faculty, staff, an associate provost, the WKMS station manager, students, and community members, among others, has been completed and provides an important roadmap for the future.
"The university has provided consistent financial support to WKMS for many years including during the pandemic. This financial support, future work and new leadership for WKMS allows us to fully pursue WKMS' Vision which is as follows: "WKMS is a beacon for growing regional culture as a part of Murray State University's public service investment in our communities through thoughtful journalism, conversation, music and arts."
"Importantly, during the past two or more years, we have worked toward continuous improvement at WKMS ensuring the station is a trusted resource supporting our educational mission in coordination with students, faculty, staff, volunteers, and our audience while providing opportunities for our students. Also, in FY 2019-20 through FY 2021-22, WKMS maintained its staffing and budget levels during a time when other units at the university did not as we managed through a global pandemic, state pension cost increases and other financial pressures."