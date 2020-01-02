WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Recreational marijuana is now legal in Illinois.
Long lines and cold temperatures didn't stop people from waiting hours to get their hands on recreational marijuana products from Harbory Dispensary in Williamson County.
Ryan Loberg waited in line for about five hours. He was the first person to get in the door and make a purchase. He said it's a day he’ll never forget.
"It was an historical moment here, so I just had to be the first one there," said Loberg.
He said he was waiting for the day to come because he couldn't afford a medical marijuana card in the past.
The menu at the Harbory has a diverse selection of items, including ramen noodles, K-cups, and chocolate bars all infused with THC.
"This is a little more fun to me. I'm bringing in the New Year this way," said Jonny Teike.
Teike and his father drove four hours from Tennessee to visit Harbory. He said he also plans to use his purchases for medical and recreational purposes. He said he hopes one day Tennessee will get on board with legalizing recreational marijuana, so he doesn't have to drive so far.
"I think it's a generational kind of thing — people getting more aware of stuff," said Teike.
Loberg said he hoped his purchases help the state as much as it's going to help him.
"It will help them get some money in their pockets and get us out of debt,"said Loberg.
Only time will tell.
Harbory will be open each day this week through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be closed on Sunday.