GRAVES COUNTY, KY - Planters and sprayers are being started up and put to work for the first time this year. Farmers are hitting the field as planting season is getting underway. In order to do that machinery has to hit the road before it can hit the field.
"It's a part of farming. You talk about farmers, farming is getting larger and our equipment is getting larger and the amount of help we're getting is harder to find," says Graves County farmer Jed Clark.
Farming equipment is a lot bigger than most regular vehicles, and can cause some traffic delays.
"We do take up a lot of the road," says Clark.
Clark is reminding people to be on the look out for farming equipment on the road, and to give them plenty of space if you do encounter them.
"People in the community will see multiple pieces of equipment going down the road and it's hard for the cars and trucks that we meet to get around us and it's hard for farmers to maneuver that equipment around cars on the road," says Clark.
Clark says farmers try their best to be mindful of other drivers and get off the road when traffic gets behind them.
"Just give us a little time, just two or three seconds, to allow us to slow down a little bit because as I said earlier we might not be able to jump right off the road when you meet us but we will, most farmers, will find a safe spot and pull off and let traffic by," says Clark.