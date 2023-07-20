MURRAY, KY — A new scholarship has been established at Murray State University in honor of late Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Cash, who was killed in the line of duty in May of 2022, earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Murray State in 2003. His more than 20 years in law enforcement included six years as the assistant chief of the Murray State University Police Department, as well as six years at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, eight years with Kentucky State Police and nearly two years with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
The university says Cash was known for giving back to his community and supporting a variety of local nonprofit organizations, and that giving spirit will live on through the Jody Cash Memorial Scholarship. It will benefit students graduating from Murray Independent High School and Calloway County High School who plan to study criminal justice at Murray State with the intention of serving in law enforcement.
Funding for the scholarship comes from gifts to the Murray State University Foundation from Towing for Toys through Monty McCuiston and Cash's friends and family, Murray State says. That includes Cash's wife, Michelle Moore Cash, who also earned her bachelor's degree in nursing at Murray State.
“Thank you to Monty McCuiston for taking the initiative to establish a scholarship to honor Jody and to the Murray State Foundation for assisting in the process,” she says in a statement included in Thursday's announcement. “Education was an important component in Jody’s life, and to be able to financially assist incoming freshmen in pursuing a degree at Murray State would be a high priority for him. He daily lived his mantra of helping others whether it was changing a tire for someone stranded on the side of the road or anonymously buying someone’s lunch. I join Monty in honoring a selfless man who took his oath to his profession seriously. He would be humbled by this endeavor. I encourage family and friends to join us with a contribution to his scholarship whenever you choose.”
Monty McCuiston with Towing for Toys says the nonprofit works each year to give children in need toys at Christmas and to help with other needs.
"Chief Deputy Jody Cash shared those same feelings with our young children and we couldn’t think of any better way to honor his legacy than to establish a memorial scholarship fund for our local high school graduates that want to further their education and pursue a career in law enforcement," McCuiston says in a statement of his own. "It is not only an honor but a privilege for us to continue our mission and provide support to our community while honoring our fallen hero. Jody not only served and protected our community, he was also a servant leader in our community.”
Murray State President Bob Jackson says the university is grateful to Cash's family for establishing the memorial scholarship. “This scholarship will be a wonderful legacy for Jody who left an indelible mark on the University, his family and friends and everyone he worked with during his lifetime," Jackson says.
The university says the next application period for the scholarship will open in September for the fall of 2024. To learn how to apply for the scholarship or any other scholarship at Murray State, call the school's scholarship office at 270-809-3225 or 800-272-4678 or email msu.scholarships@murraystate.edu.
Those who would like to contribute to the scholarship fund can contact the Murray State University Office of Development at 270-809-3001 or give online at murraystate.edu/give.