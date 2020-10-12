Early voting:
- Oct. 13 – Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (across the hall from the motor vehicle license office at the courthouse)
- Saturdays: Oct. 17, 24, 31 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Election Day:
- All in-person voting will be happening at Lyon Co. School campus from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Lamasco/Port Authority precincts: High school lobby
- Library/Rescue squad precincts: Elementary school lobby
- American Legion/Fire Dist. #2 Precincts: Middle school lobby
Apply for absentee ballot on govoteky.com or call clerk’s office 270-388-2331
Secure drop box inside county courthouse by the door of the MVL office.