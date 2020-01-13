WEST KENTUCKY -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be making a couple stop in the Local 6 area on Monday.
He will first make a stop in Paducah to award a community development block grant to Lotus.
The $360,000 grant will be used for an outdoor preserve.
Lotus is a non-profit that provides free services to survivors of sexual violence and child abuse.
Beshear will then head to Murray in the afternoon.
There he will present a $500,000 grant to the city to help pay for a new fire station.
We'll be covering Beshear's visit and have more information later in the day on air and online.