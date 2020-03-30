PADUCAH -- COVID-19 has created a global shortage of personal protective equipment, like masks that medical professionals use to protect themselves.
People locally are stepping up to fill this need.
Jessica Lambert is sewing hundreds of masks to give to medical professionals. She's following CDC guidelines to make them. Lambert said it's about doing your part to help the community.
"It's almost like we're at a time that was a lot like World War II where everybody had to pitch in for the effort," Lambert said. "And that's kind of where we're at. We need to do all we can to help our healthcare workers take care of all the people that are sick."
Masks don't just end with Lambert. She created a website (sewmasksforamerica.org) where facilities can request their own handmade PPE and people can help volunteer to make them.
Volunteers can drop off sewn masks at Owen Cleaners. They will clean and package them. And volunteers will distribute masks to those who have requested on the website.
Frank Bennett with The National Quilt Museum said they're using their platform to connect quilters to specific places that need masks.
"What we're trying to do is communicate out to the quilting community, if you're making these here's a hospital who needs them," Bennett said. "Here's who to contact."
Lambert encourages anyone who knows how to sew to make these masks and help make a difference.
Bennett said if you know of a medical facility in need of the masks contact The National Quilt Museum.
Their number is 270-442-8856. You can also email them at info@quiltmuseum.org