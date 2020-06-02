MURRAY, KY — A man was arrested Tuesday in Murray after police say he pepper sprayed protesters.
A source tells Local 6 the man sprayed two protesters, as well as police officers. The source says the man was not part of the protest.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Mary Scott Buck, who founded the Calloway County Collective group so people in the community could help one another amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sent Local 6 video from the incident.
Liz Alexander is one of the protesters who was pepper sprayed. She tells Local 6 there was no violence at the protest — until the man arrived.
"We were walking and shouting. Again, there was no violence, no one had a weapon, it was just our words," Alexander said. "This guy was racist, he didn’t agree with it. He rolled his window down and showed off his gun, and pulled out a giant bottle of mace, and sprayed us. There was one girl who had to get sent to the ER because of it. It was scary."
Alexander said she was surprised by the incident, saying "It’s not something you would expect from small town Murray."
“Going in this as a white girl, I was not expecting it,” Alexander said. “This made me look at things in a whole new light. I didn’t go through a quarter of what they go through, the black community go through, on a daily basis.”
She said she will not back down from her beliefs because of the man's actions, and will continue to stand in solidarity with the black community.
“I will stand with them until justice is served,” Alexander said.
We do not yet know the name of the man who was arrested.