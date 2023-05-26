CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Bardwell, Kentucky, man wanted on methamphetamine trafficking charge.
The sheriff's office says Carlisle County deputies — assisted by Bardwell police officers and Ballard County deputies — carried out a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 6100 block of US 62 near Cunningham as part on an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking allegations against 53-year-old Carey Shane Gourley. During the search, the sheriff's office claims investigators found evidence of meth trafficking and use, as well as marijuana.
Gourley was not at home when the search was executed. He is wanted on charges of first-degree methamphetamine trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who sees Gourley not to approach him, but to call the nearest law enforcement agency.
While Gourley has not yet been arrested, the sheriff's office says two other people who were at the home at the time of the search warrant were.
The sheriff's office says 41-year-old Joseph Cook was seen leaving the home before the search warrant was carried out, and investigators pulled him over. The sheriff's office says he was arrested for an alleged traffic law violation.
Inside the home, the sheriff's office says investigators found 45-year-old Kimberly Garner, who was wanted on a failure to appear warrant out of Fulton County, Kentucky. In addition to that warrant, she now faces possession charges in Carlisle County.