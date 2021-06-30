MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Metropolis, Illinois, man was arrested Wednesday in McCracken County, Kentucky, after authorities say he led deputies on a vehicle pursuit in both states. A Brookport, Illinois, woman who was also in the vehicle was arrested as well.
The chase began in Massac County, Illinois. Investigators say Massac County deputies conducted a traffic stop, but the driver, 26-year-old Steven Youman of Metropolis, fled. Youman is accused of trying to hit a deputy with his vehicle as he fled.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies were notified of the pursuit around 5 a.m. Wednesday. McCracken County deputies began assisting around the 7.5 mile marker of Interstate 24 eastbound, and using stop sticks around the 9 mile marker. The sheriff's office says Youman continued driving away from the deputies, even after his front tires fell off the front wheels of the vehicle.
Investigators say Youman continued south on Husbands Road before losing control of the vehicle. Youman got out of the car and ran. But, a passenger who was in the vehicle with Youman, 30-year-old Faith Sullivan, was immediately detained by deputies. Sullivan was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail after investigators learned she was wanted on a warrant out of Massac County, Illinois.
A Paducah Police Department K-9 and handler responded to help find Youman. The police department says Officer Will Hendrickson and K-9 Joker were able to find Youman within minutes, and Hendrickson detained the Youman for sheriff's deputies.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Youman was arrested, but he was taken to a local hospital after he told deputies he'd ingested methamphetamine during the pursuit. After he was medically cleared to leave the hospital, he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Youman was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of third-degree criminal mischief, speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, driving under the influence with aggravating circumstances, failure to transfer a motor vehicle and failure to produce an insurance card.