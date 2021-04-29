MARION, IL — Students in Marion, Illinois, were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was made to blow up the school if track coach Sara Baker was not fired.
Baker is accused of directing a racist remark at a student athlete last week. The district said the high school was not in immediate danger, but students were still sent home as a precaution. Early reports concluded the call came from New York.
As school was let out, for a third day this week, protesters stood outside demanding more answers from the district about Baker.
"We have made no progress whatsoever," said Akeem Petty, a protest organizer. "We've asked all the professional questions that need to be asked. We've asked to schedule a school board meeting, which we were given an answer, there's no telling when we can have a school board meeting."
Marion Community Unit School District 2 Superintendent Keith Oates did not go out and talk to protesters outside of the district office Wednesday. Instead, the district responded to protesters' demands for transparency on Facebook.
In a message, the district said, in part, "School districts are required to keep certain personnel and student matters confidential. The district is limited to the details that can be shared with the public."
Local 6 sent an email asking Oates what the district's handbook or state law says about firing a teacher, investigations into teachers, and holding a special called board meetings. We still haven't received a reply.
"They'd rather save face than protect their students. They'd rather impress their community that follows certain protocols behind this situation rather than just do the right thing," Petty said.
In Wednesday's statement, the district maintains that it is "determining appropriate action."
"We showed up here today to kind of further protest and make a different move than just being outside of the high school," Petty said. "And as you can see, all the administration is running home. They don't want to hear us. They don't want to speak with us they don't have any answers."