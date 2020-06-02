MARION, IL — It was anything but quiet at Tower Square Plaza in Marion, Illinois, Monday evening. The square was filled with chants for equality in the community and across the nation. Michael Neal, one of the protesters, said reaching that goal of equality is what brought him out to the protest.
"When I say black lives matter, and somebody meets me with all lives matter, I'm not arguing that. I'm saying I don't feel like all lives matter, currently," Neal said. "I want all of our lives to matter. So I'm not too happy about that, but just like we have our constitutional right for freedom of speech. They have theirs."
Olivia Spiers believes using your First Amendment right to protest is crucial in causing change. The sign she brought to the protest reads, "Silence = Compliance."
"The spotlight should be on people of color, not people that look like us. Their stories need to be amplified by people that look like us," Spiers said.
The protest, for the most part, remained peaceful. Police went through the area, but did not take any action.
"Just because it doesn't personally affect you, just because you don't see it happening to you every day, doesn't mean it doesn't happen to other people in parts of the country and it's not a big issue in our country," Neal said.
He hopes peaceful protests can start a discussion of equality, and understanding.
"There's two sides to every coin. You don't get to see my view. You don't get to walk a mile in my shoes, and I can't walk in yours," Neal said. "So, that's what I would really like to do. Open a conversation, and let us just talk. Let everything be put on the table."
Neal will continue to protest until he feels enough change has happened.