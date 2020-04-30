MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Fiscal Court met again Wednesday to go over options to balance the county's budget. The court will need to submit a balanced budget to the Department for Local Government by Friday.
Because of financial uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall County Treasurer Erica West is recommending that the court does not rely on this year's budget carry over to balance the budget for next year.
"If you were to compare that to your personal finances, we're relying on year after year of good circumstances to get us into obligations for the future," West said.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal announced on the fiscal court's Facebook page that the county will no longer be funding the emergency management director as a full-time position.
Neal relieved former Marshall County Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner, who was part time, of his duties on Jan. 21 — citing the county's need for a full-time position.
The Marshall County Fiscal Court will have the first reading of its balanced budget at 9 a.m. on Thursday.