MARSHALL COUNTY, KY—The current Marshall County Coroner is running for county commissioner in 2022. Michael Gordon announced today he is running to fill the seat for district two.
Gordon was elected county coroner in 2018.
"I promise to be active in the recruiting of new businesses, industries, and tourism projects. I support our Second Amendment rights, am pro-life, and promise to represent you as an economic conservative," Gordon said in a statement.
If elected Gordon would replace county commissioner Kevin Spraggs who is running for judge-executive in 2022.
Read Gordon's full statement below:
It is with great pleasure that I announce my intentions to seek the office of Second District Commissioner of Marshall County.
I am a graduate of Marshall County Schools. Paducah Community College, Eastern Kentucky University, and Liberty University. I am an Advance Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) (generically known as a Nurse Practitioner).
I am a Veteran of the USAF. I served in the Civil Engineering Squadron, Pavement/Maintenance (Roadbuilder).
1983 Organizer of the Vietnam War Monument and placement on the courthouse lawn.
I am a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of DAV.
I was the GOP nominee for Marshall County CJE in 2006 and was elected Coroner in 2018. I have served the taxpayers with dedication. In my first two years in office. I have been able to save the taxpayers nearly 27% of my budget, returning that money to the county treasurer.
I promise to be active in the recruiting of new businesses, industries, and tourism projects. I support our Second Amendment rights, am pro-life, and promise to represent you as an economic conservative.
My wife, Carmen, and I have been married for 35 years and have one son, Eli, who is currently serving in the USAF as a member of the Security Forces.
Michael D Gordon