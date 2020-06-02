MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Local governments are making tough decisions about budgets right now. In Marshall County, nearly all departments are preparing to lose funding.
Public safety is the foundation of local government. Law enforcement typically takes up the bulk of any budget, and it's usually the last area to see cuts. The COVID-19 pandemic could change that.
"That's something that I will not support," said Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs. That wish to avoid cuts may not be possible.
Nothing is set in stone yet, but a proposal has been made to cut the Marshall County Sheriff's Department budget by $843,543. Not much heated discussion went on during Tuesday's first reading of the new budget, but the fiscal court has spent weeks trying to get a balanced budget. Most recently, the fiscal court had a budget meeting lasting nearly four hours before the budget's first reading on Monday.
"We all have things I'm sure we will be asking for, and we have to try and negotiate through it and come up with what's best for the count," Spraggs said.
Amendments continue to be made.
"We're not sure what we're looking at. There is no historical data to go back and base a budget on at all," Spraggs said.
Right now the road department budget could be cut by about $1.5 million, the general fund by $924,196, the sheriff's department by $843,543, the jail fund by $151,300 and the building fund by $59,900.
The specifics of what could be cut from the sheriff's department are not listed in the proposed budget. The next meeting discussing the budget will be in two weeks. The county has less than a month to send its budget to Frankfort for approval.