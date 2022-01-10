MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- There's a new program to keep con artist out of Marshall County.
This comes after the Sheriff’s department had to deal with multiple reports of bogus companies trying to prey on storm victims.
Unfortunately the sheriff’s department says the area is a prime target for scammers.
“If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck it's probably a scam,” said Deputy Kyle Mullins. “Right now we are having a ton of influx of people that we don't even know where they are from. We are finding a ton of license plates or people from Arkansas, North Carolina, New Jersey, Illinois and they are coming in here and we are running them off.”
Deputy Mullins says county officials wanted to come up with a plan to send a message: Taking advantage of people in Marshall County won't be tolerated.
“We are a small town in Kentucky so if somebody comes up they're going to be like, ‘Oh wow this person is genuinely trying to help us so let's take their help,’ and then five days later you get a bill for $300,000 for eight hours work,” he said.
In response, Judge Executive Kevin Neal announced a new Emergency Home Repair Contractor Program requiring all contractors to register with the county and undergo a background check and display a certificate.
“We want you to verify,” said Deputy Mullins. “Trust people but verify.”
Britney Hargrove says county officials encourage residents to be wary of people from out of state and always ask for references.
This helps us keep tabs on who is working in the county and it also gives our residents something they can look for and know this is legit,” she said. “They’ve been vetted. We know they are here. Our residents should all be asking for or looking for this certificate before they allow anybody to do work on their property.”
Meantime the sheriff’s department will continue to do extra patrols in storm ravaged neighborhoods.
“It gets very frustrating and I'm glad we can expose them and get them out as soon as we can,” said Deputy Mullins.
Bogus programs could also involve price gouging, charity or loan scams. Residents are advised to keep a record of vehicle descriptions and license numbers.
Applications for the home repair program can be picked up at 23 Homer Lucas Ln, Benton KY 42025 and 1101 Main St Benton KY 42025 in the Judge Executive’s office.
For more information about the home repair contractor program call (270) 527-8657.