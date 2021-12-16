MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Cleanup efforts in Marshall County continue following Friday night's tornado. The National Weather Service in Paducah has preliminary determined that the tornado was an EF-4 in the portion of its path that ran from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County.
Now, people are left picking up the pieces after the tornado ripped through neighborhoods. Many people are sorting though their belongings and putting tarps over what's left, in hopes of recovering what they can before the rain that's expected later this week.
Russell Bivin is one of many off Dove Lane near Benton, Kentucky, who lost their homes. He has lived there for 63 years. Now, all that's left of his mobile home sits under a blue tarp.
"It's just gone, and it took about 20 seconds," says Bivin.
Ahead of the tornado, Bivin took shelter in his brother's basement, which is less than a mile away. Bivin, along with 17 other family members, fled to safety. That decision saved their lives.
"Ya know, I'm alive. My family is alive. I feel like the Lord saved our lives, and I can work with that," says Bivin.
It's going to be a long road ahead of sorting through what's left of his home, but Bivin will rebuild.
"I mean, it doesn't look like it used to, but that's OK. We still have our memory, and we still have our roots," says Bivin.
Bivin says his community has been a shining light during this time of loss.
"But when you're in a place like this, you really see what shines in people. I think it's love. I think it's the grace of God. I think it's being a part of the community," says Bivin.
With help from the community, Bivin's family has hope.
If you were affected by the tornado, both Marcella's Kitchen and Zion's Cause in Benton are serving hot meals. Bags of Hope in Benton is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays, providing food and clothes to those in need. Lone Oak Baptist Church, Kentucky Dam Village State Park and the CFSB Center at Murray State University are all warming centers for those displaced by the tornado.