MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We're learning more about the proposed Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance in Marshall County.
The ordinance is on hold after Judge Executive Kevin Neal said he met with Kentucky's attorney general to make sure the ordinance "does not violate state law."
We've obtained text messages between Marshall County commissioners through an open records request. Those messages show division among the commissioners on the ordinance.
Neal said at the Dec. 17 meeting at which the ordinance went through a first reading and through emails to commissioners that he'd been working on the ordinance with attorney Kent Masterson Brown from Lexington. Neal describes Brown as a constitutional attorney. Neal said Brown's legal opinion stated the original drafted ordinance was legal. Neal has provided no written proof of that statement from Brown.
Text messages show Neal asking other commissioners to speak with Brown as well. Neal texted commissioner Monti Collins, "He (Brown) is very informative and I think he will help you understand the issue from a legal perspective that is not being mentioned."
On Dec. 23, Commissioner Kevin Spraggs asked Neal to send documents he had previously requested between Neal and Brown.
Neal didn't respond until he received a second message from Spraggs demanding two things: First, that Neal send any revised ordinance to all county commissioner immediately, and second, that Neal should send copies of any correspondence between Brown and himself.
Spragg's told Neal, "As a commissioner, I am entitled to know exactly what he (Brown) has advised you."
Neal told Spraggs he had already advised Spraggs to call Brown with any questions Spraggs may have.
Neal said, "You and the other two commissioners have the revised ordinance. I read it in court for the first reading."
In a message thread dated Sunday, Neal texted commissioner Justin Lamb "Spraggs has no clue that the revised ordinance that Kent wrote was what I read in court for the first reading."
Lamb responded, "I just saw that I have the [expletive] email that you sent before the court stating it was revised ordinance he is [expletive] clueless."
Neal responded back, "Yes!"
Gun Owners of America was the original creator of the second amendment ordinance. Neal then worked to revise the ordinance with GOA's Pennsylvania representative, Val Finnell, and Brown, for Marshall County.
Text messages between commissioners and Neal show how the first draft of the ordinance came about.
Days before the fiscal court meeting, text messages show Neal discussing the Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance with Lamb.
On Dec. 14, Neal texts Lamb saying, "We should make it an ordinance and give it real teeth."
Neal also mentions Bill 430, which was pre-filed in the Kentucky State Legislature. The proposed bill is by state Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah regarding sanctuary policies.
Neal tells Lamb, "I don't trust the bill at all" in regards to sanctuary policies in general.
Lamb says, "I'm all in for an ordinance. The more we can do to protect the rights of our citizens the better off we are.”
Lamb also warns about unspecified things happening in Virginia that "could very well make its way to Kentucky."
In Virginia, home to the National Rifle Association’s headquarters, Second Amendment sanctuaries have spread across the state. An Associated Press article cites the resolutions being promoted heavily by the gun rights group Virginia Citizens Defense League. It also credits Illinois with starting the movement that has spread to multiple states including California, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida. It also says more than 100 counties, cities and towns in Virginia have approved such resolutions.
The movement has also spread around Kentucky, with multiple counties discussing, passing or drafting Second Amendment sanctuary county resolutions, including in west Kentucky. Local Facebook groups like McCracken County Residents For 2A Sanctuary have garnered hundreds of members in support of the movement.
Gun Owners of America, based in Virginia, is supporting local citizens with their efforts. An email between Neal and Finnell shows Finnell saying he can send email alerts into Marshall County to build grassroots support for the ordinance. The email between Finnell and Neal came the day after the first reading of their ordinance.
The email says in part, "If your sheriff is supporting this, then there should not be an issue with placing his deputies at risk." Risk appears to refer to legal jeopardy the county attorney said they would face trying to enforce an ordinance. Finnell also told Neal he should ignore Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall's recommendation to remove penalties from the ordinance. Darnall is the person elected by voters to handle county legal issues.
Neal promised his constituents in a Jan. 3 letter that he, in conjunction with the attorney general's office and the county attorney, would finalize and ordinance and present it to the fiscal court in the coming weeks.
