UPDATE 10:04: Aaron Henson is still at large according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Henson is considered armed and dangerous after being involved in a shooting that injured three people in Marshall County on Sunday.
Deputies blocked off parts of Gilbertsville Highway near Lazy Dayz RV Park for about three hours. It was first reported there was a possible stand off involving Henson, but McGuire said deputies did not make contact with Henson before he fled the scene. The area was searched and deputies cleared all homes.
MARSHALL COUNTY,KY— The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a man connected to a shooting.