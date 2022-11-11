MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County sheriff's office will collect food, toys and cash donations at the Benton, Kentucky Walmart on Friday evening.
This is part of the office's Thanksgiving food drive held from Nov. 11-25, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.
The office will collect the following items:
- Toys for Starfish Orphan Ministry
- Cash for Marcella's Kitchen
- Food items for Bags of Hope
Nonperishables will only be accepted at the sheriff's office, but all food items will be accepted in person.
There will be scheduled in person events throughout the drive.
For questions about partnering with the program, email Chris.Greenfield@marshallcountyky.gov.