MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A west Kentucky sheriff's office is hosting a supply drive for a Louisiana community in need after Hurricane Laura caused widespread damage.
The Marshall County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office is inviting the public to contribute to its Marshall to Marshall supply drive — named for the Marshall Street neighborhood of Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The coastal parish suffered devastating damage because of the hurricane.
In a video posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page, Sheriff Eddie McGuire said the supply drive came about after talking with his friend and fellow Marshall County resident Keith Travis about the conditions in the Louisiana parish. McGuire said Travis talked with a first responder about what items are most needed.
"We've got a lot of first responders down there," McGuire said in the video message. "(The people there) are staying in campers, portable campers. They don't have any electricity there, they don't have any air conditioning, many of the officers and emergency personnel are working almost around the clock without any of the basic needs that they need."
The sheriff's office says the supply drive is accepting 5,000-watt generators, 110V air conditioners and chainsaws, which can be new or used if they are in good working order, as well as two-stroke oil, gas cans, gloves and tarps.
A 16-foot trailer will be set up at the sheriff's office at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7. McGuire said items will be excepted through Friday, and the items will be taken to Cameron Parish on Monday or Tuesday of the following week.
"Here's our goal. It's a big goal, because they've got, you know, and I'm thinking first responder to first responder. If we had a massive tornado that came through, there'd be folks coming from all over to help us, you know, and if I was stuck out in a camper somewhere, these generators are what would help give us air conditioning and give us the electricity that we need. So we're going to set a goal of 35 generators," McGuire said.
"There's a time and a place, and sometimes you've just got to be, you know, the hands and feet of the church," the sheriff said.