Early voting locations:

  • Any registered voter, no matter your precinct 
  • From 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 13-14: Calvert City Library 23 Park Rd, Calvert City, KY 42029
  • Oct. 16: Possum Trot Fire Station 39 Little Cypress Rd, Calvert City, KY 42029
  • Oct. 19: New Harmony Baptist Church 4817 Symsonia Hwy, Benton, KY 42025
  • Oct. 21: Brewers-United Meth. Dist. Office 2285 Jack Treas Rd, Kirksey, KY 42054
  • Oct. 23: Hardin Community Building 112 High School St., Hardin, KY 42048
  • Oct. 27: South Marshall Fire Dept. 8280 Aurora Hwy, Benton, KY 42025 

7 Election Day voting locations:

  • Any registered voter, no matter precinct
  • Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Marshall Co. High School - Upper Gym Lobby 416 High School Road, Benton, KY 42025
  • Calvert City Civic Center 1515 5th Ave SE, Calvert City, KY 42029
  • Sharpe Elementary School 8400 US Hwy 68 W, Benton, KY 42025
  • Benton FirstBaptist Church Activity Center 910 Main Street, Benton, KY 42025
  • South Marshall Elementary School 155 Sid Darnall Rd, Benton, KY 42025
  • Jonathan Elementary School 9207 US Hwy 68 E, Benton, KY 42025
  • East Marshall Fire Department 7485 Moors Camp Hwy, Gilbertsville, KY 42044 

Persons voting in person should wear a mask and practice social distancing in line.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 3, received by November 6

Marshall Co Clerk’s Office: 270-527-4740

2 drop-box location. These are available during respective buildings operating hours. Ballots must be placed in the drop box by Nov. 3:

  • Courthouse main hallway
  • Entry of Calvert City Hall
Download PDF MARSHALL Sample Ballot.pdf