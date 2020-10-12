Early voting locations:
- Any registered voter, no matter your precinct
- From 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 13-14: Calvert City Library 23 Park Rd, Calvert City, KY 42029
- Oct. 16: Possum Trot Fire Station 39 Little Cypress Rd, Calvert City, KY 42029
- Oct. 19: New Harmony Baptist Church 4817 Symsonia Hwy, Benton, KY 42025
- Oct. 21: Brewers-United Meth. Dist. Office 2285 Jack Treas Rd, Kirksey, KY 42054
- Oct. 23: Hardin Community Building 112 High School St., Hardin, KY 42048
- Oct. 27: South Marshall Fire Dept. 8280 Aurora Hwy, Benton, KY 42025
7 Election Day voting locations:
- Any registered voter, no matter precinct
- Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Marshall Co. High School - Upper Gym Lobby 416 High School Road, Benton, KY 42025
- Calvert City Civic Center 1515 5th Ave SE, Calvert City, KY 42029
- Sharpe Elementary School 8400 US Hwy 68 W, Benton, KY 42025
- Benton FirstBaptist Church Activity Center 910 Main Street, Benton, KY 42025
- South Marshall Elementary School 155 Sid Darnall Rd, Benton, KY 42025
- Jonathan Elementary School 9207 US Hwy 68 E, Benton, KY 42025
- East Marshall Fire Department 7485 Moors Camp Hwy, Gilbertsville, KY 42044
Persons voting in person should wear a mask and practice social distancing in line.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 3, received by November 6
Marshall Co Clerk’s Office: 270-527-4740
2 drop-box location. These are available during respective buildings operating hours. Ballots must be placed in the drop box by Nov. 3:
- Courthouse main hallway
- Entry of Calvert City Hall