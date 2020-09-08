MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's been almost weeks since Hurricane Laura devastated parts of Louisiana. The Category 4 hurricane struck first hit Cameron Parish.
The Weather Channel described the parish as ground zero. Just weeks ago the devastation of Hurricane Laura dominated every American's television screen.
The videos of Laura's destruction stayed with Keith Travis, who lives in Marshall County, Kentucky.
"It's just one of those things that kind of weighs on your heart when you see a disaster like that happen," said Travis, who is helping organize a fundraiser to help that Louisiana community. "It's on the news for several days and then all of a sudden it disappears."
The Marshall to Marshall supply drive is named for the west Kentucky county where the drive is taking place and the Marshall Street neighborhood of Cameron Parish.
Travis, who frequently participates in rescue missions, decided to find out for himself what the parish's need are by calling the sheriff's department in Cameron.
"I called, and the lady named Jackie Gray answered. She was a dispatcher, and she was about in tears because of that the phone call, I think," Travis said.
Travis wanted to know how he could help.
"She was staying in a 16-foot barred camper that did not have electricity. She said she had deputies that were working that didn't have a home now," he said.
In his research, he found something interesting.
"I looked up the town of Cameron, the parish, and I saw the street of Marshall running through the parish," Travis said.
Travis knew his next call was to Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire.
They immediately started collecting supplies in a drive called Marshall to Marshall.
"These generators and air conditioners and tarps and those things will be able to help them to be able to function better and where they can go out and clear the roadways and help their communities," said McGuire. "Because if they can't help themselves, there's no way they can help anybody else."
Once their trailer is full, Travis and McGuire will hit the road to Cameron.
"They've promised to make us some jambalaya Monday morning, so what else could you ask for," Travis said.
The Marshall County community has already started donating supplies for the trip like gas.
David Taylor-Chrysler is supplying the truck McGuire and Travis are driving to Louisiana.
Supplies needed include generators, air conditioners and gas cans. The supplies will be dropped off to the sheriff's department in Cameron to be distributed.