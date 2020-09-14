MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire is on his way to Cameron Parish, Louisiana, to help a community working to recover after Hurricane Laura.
The storm hit the area about two weeks ago, leaving many still without power and homeless.
The Marshall to Marshall supply drive was held from Monday to Friday last week to collect supplies for the coastal community. The drive was named for the Marshall Street neighborhood in Cameron Parish and Marshall County, Kentucky.
The drive was organized by McGuire and fellow Marshall County resident Keith Travis, who wanted to help first responders in the parish. McGuire shared photos of the trailer full of supplies the west Kentucky community donated to the cause.