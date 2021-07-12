MARTIN, TN— Martin Police Department officers are investigating a early morning Sunday shooting at a local bar.
MPD said at about 2:30 am while on routine patrol on the parking lot of Slide and Ride bar on North Lindell Street officers saw a disturbance at the front door.
When they went to investigate they heard gunshots inside the bar.
A release says while trying to enter the bar officers were met with several people carrying a man outside. The unidentified man was later taken to Memphis. The status of his injuries are unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information about the shooting contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.