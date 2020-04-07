PADUCAH — Top health experts are asking Americans to wear masks in public for everyone's safety. The only problem is many people can't find them.
A local woman is trying to fill the need, and says it's an all hands — and needles — on deck for sewing face masks.
"I got so many requests over the weekend that I just really checked them out," said Jessica Lambert, founder of Sew Masks for America. "I know there are some people that are making like 100 a day."
Lambert has had requests for thousands of masks from nursing homes, hospitals and fire stations from around the nation. Requests have come from as far as New York City and New Orleans, as well as west Kentucky.
"I have had just as many request for individuals as I've had from facilities," she said. "So, its really kind of doubled the amount people are asking for."
Lambert is making up to 60 masks a day and is trying to fill local orders first. She is asking any who knows how to sew to help her.
"I want to challenge anybody that can sew, any body that can get a stash of fabric out, get their sewing machine going and make these masks," she said. "Do 50 masks this weekend. I think it's very doable. It's a great goal."
Lambert created a Facebook page with information about drop off locations and for questions.
"It's heart wrenching, because there are these nurses and these firefighters who have nothing to protect them," she said.
Lambert said she can't stop now.
"I mean, there are people working until 4 o' clock in the morning to make homemade masks," she said.
Lambert said its going to take a community, and all help is welcome.
"There's so many ways they can help. They can find us some supplies. Maybe contact some of these larger suppliers and see if they can source some things for us."
One mask can help one person and it will all be worth it. If you need masks you can request an order at Sew Masks for America.