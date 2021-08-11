MASSAC COUNTY, IL — If your child goes to school in Massac County, Illinois, they'll be required to wear a mask at the start of the school year. The district's board of education voted 4-1, in favor of staying in line with the mandate Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued last week. Board member Jeff Burrage was the lone no vote.
After the decision was made and the meeting adjourned on Tuesday, some parents exchanged heated words about the vote. During the meeting, the group of parents attending pushed to keep masks optional, but they were ultimately unsuccessful. Tori Barnett is one of the parents who spoke directly to the board during the meeting. She has a third-grader and fifth-grader in the district, and is against the mask requirement.
"We would much rather have our own choice and it be our choice, because we are there parents. Nobody else is. The governor isn't definitely," Barnett said. "And people that are making these decisions for us? It should not be made for us."
Superintendent Jason Hayes informed the board that if they didn't follow the mandate, the district could lose state funding.
"Our goal, and I've talked to our administrators, we want to have school. We want to have all-day school," Hayes said. "There aren't any other options right now. It's a normal school day; they're just requiring masks."
While she doesn't agree with the mandate, Barnett says her kids will be heading back to school with a mask.
"Whether or not it falls down below their nose? If it does it does, I'm not there to be the one to tell them what to do. So it'll be up to the teachers and the school and stuff of how they want to enforce it," Barnett said.
Students in Massac County will head back to school on Aug. 16.