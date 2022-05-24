MAYFIELD, KY — It's been almost six months since the December tornado outbreak hit Mayfield, Kentucky. Business owners who were impacted by the storm continue to pick up the pieces.
Wayne Flint owns The Barn on West Broadway in Mayfield. He's planning to reopen next week.
"Meatloaf, green beans, cabbage and white beans, pork tenderloin, black eyed peas, that's the kind of meal that people get from us, and they just love it, just love it," said Flint.
The restaurant is on hiatus because of the damage done by the December storms.
"The night that it blew down we came up here, and she said ‘We will build back, right?’ And I said ‘Yes, ma'am, we will, and so we went to clean up the next day,’" said Flint.
It's a stark contrast to see the business that's about to reopen and the debris that's just across the street.
Flint said the tornado blew of the roof off the building and knocked out the walls. The storm destroyed everything. All that remained were some pots and pans.
"I'm not going to pick up and leave, and my wife said she wants a restaurant put back up, so now she's got a restaurant put back up," said Flint.
He said it's been a journey.
Flint said for the past few months, no profit has come in because he's been working on construction.
But Flint wants to stay and rebuild, and he hopes other follow suit.
His goal is to reopen the restaurant by next Tuesday.
Flint said he got some help from DREAM Together, a program launched by First Kentucky Bank and FNB Bank.
The program provides incentives and low interest loans for local businesses that want to rebuild and invest in downtown Mayfield.