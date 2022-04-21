MAYFIELD, KY — A national group gave about $1.5 million to help more than 30 families in Mayfield, Kentucky, after the Dec. 10 tornado.
That includes one woman who received thousands of dollars from the foundation.
Teresa Sullivan is grateful.
The Dream Machine Foundation gave her $20,000. But, after meeting her, the nonprofit decided to give her even more to pay it forward.
"It was more than I could ever imagine. It was so good," said Sullivan. "It's like someone threw a lifeline and you're drowning, you know?"
Sullivan has lived in the Mayfield/Graves County area for her entire life. But for the first time, after the tornado, Sullivan had no place to call home.
Her house was destroyed.
After the tornado, the Dream Machine Foundation went to Mayfield for five weeks and gave money to people in the city.
Sullivan's sister, daughter and granddaughter all messaged the foundation asking for help, specifically for Sullivan.
The foundation ended up giving her thousands and decided to donate five additional checks for $5,000 apiece to pass on to others.
"Instead of just blessing her with money and moving on, we thought it'd be a really cool avenue for somebody who knows that community and knows the families that were affected to also be able to disperse money firsthand," said Ike Wynter, the tour manager for the Dream Machine Foundation.
For Sullivan, the foundation met her when she was in the darkest place. She said she’s thankful for the money.
"When you are in a fog and you're hurting, that voice was, I'm trying not to get emotional, but that voice was like the voice of God," said Sullivan. "It was so sweet, and he asked the sweetest things."
Sullivan said she picked five people for the $5,000 checks. Each person was also impacted by the December storm.
