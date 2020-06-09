PADUCAH — In June, the field of candidates for Paducah mayor will shrink from three to two. The top two vote getters from the Kentucky primary election on June 23 will proceed to the general election in the fall. The candidates are Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham, businessman George Bray and the incumbent, Brandi Harless.
As part of WPSD Local 6’s Decision 2020 coverage, we are focusing time and resources on elements aimed at providing voters details on the candidates’ platforms. The initiative is to ensure Paducah residents are the best informed voters possible before heading to the polls. The project is twofold: a questionnaire for each candidate to complete and an on-air profile of each candidate.
Candidates were emailed a questionnaire on a range of topics and given eight days to complete it. All candidates successfully filled out the questionnaire and returned it. Viewers will find each candidate’s answers to the 20-item questionnaire in the documents below. It is important to note that WPSD Local 6 made no edits or modifications to each candidate’s answers. Viewers will read word for word what each candidate wrote and precisely how each candidate responded. Additionally, each candidate was made aware that the answers to the questionnaire would be posted publicly on our digital platforms.
This special reporting includes candidate profiles scheduled to air during WPSD Local 6 at 10 on June 2, 3, and 4. The profiles will then re-air the following morning during the 6:30 a.m. half hour of Local 6 Today. The pieces will also be available on our digital platforms after the profile airs. The order in which each candidate profile will air was determined by random drawing. Please see the video above with Local 6 Assignment Manager Lori Barrett.
Here is the order in which the stories will air:
Tuesday, June 2: Mayor Brandi Harless
Wednesday, June 3: Commissioner Richard Abraham
Thursday, June 4: Businessman George Bray
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed Kentucky's primary election from its original date in May to Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Early and expanded absentee voting begins Monday, June 8.
There are three ways to vote in the Kentucky primary. The first is to request a mail-in ballot by calling 270-444-4700 or email julie.griggs@ky.gov. There is also an online option to request a mail-in ballot at govoteky.com.
The second way is to vote in-person from June 8 to 22 at the McCracken County Clerk's Office inside the county courthouse. You can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, or from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 and June 20.
The third way to vote is in-person at the McCracken County Clerk's Office from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23 . If you choose this option, the clerk’s office asks that you provide yourself with plenty of time, as long lines are expected.