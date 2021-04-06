LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has downplayed a new infusion of federal relief for his home state’s government.
He questioned the need Monday as the economy rebounds from COVID-19.
During a stop in Lexington, McConnell touted pandemic aid passed last year with bipartisan support. He was dismissive of the latest round of relief that passed over GOP opposition.
State government in Kentucky is expected to receive more than $2.4 billion from the newest aid package. McConnell says he doesn't see that the state needed it.
“What we did last year was a big bonus for Kentucky on top of what it needed,” McConnell said. “This is an even bigger bonus. I’m sure they’ll love to have it. But I don’t see that they needed it.”
The state's Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, says the aid will create jobs and upgrade infrastructure.
“It’s a question of: Do you want a long, difficult recession that hurts Kentuckians, that has more people jobless? Or do you want to invest, create jobs and sprint out of this pandemic instead of stumble?” Beshear said during a briefing on COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
