MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A project to improve Friendship Road in Paducah is expected to cost $35 million.
Monday night, the McCracken County Fiscal Court agreed the county will be responsible for $50,000 of that, depending on whether the county receives a R.A.I.S.E. grant.
R.A.I.S.E. stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The grant program is provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation for projects that promote mobility and community connectivity.
The funding would kickstart the project into high gear.
The Friendship Road project is divided into four phases, with the first phase starting at the Lone Oak Road intersection.
Right-of-way is being purchased for that phase, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says that process will take a while.
“It takes our right-of-way people about a year to buy the necessary right-of-way. It then normally would take maybe almost a year to move the utilities out of the way to allow construction, and then it would take maybe a year of construction,” Todd says.
Because of funding, the phases would have to be rolled out one at a time. In that timeline, completion is projected around 2030. Getting a R.A.I.S.E. grant would change that.
“That might allow us to be driving on it within say, three, to four, to five years, as opposed to the waiting until the 2028 to 2030 timeline. It would get traffic on the road much quicker than we might otherwise be able to do it,” says Todd.
The main focus of widening the road is to allow space for turning lanes to help with traffic decongestion.
KYTC is also trying to create alternative routes.
“Instead of having to zigzag through some of the back roads to get from the Lone Oak area over to McCracken County High School, you would now be able to do that. This would provide an alternate route that would help get some traffic off of Highway 60,” Todd says.
The project is also focusing on realigning some sharp curves along the road.
They're also connecting North Friendship to Lakeview Drive by the Kentucky Fried Chicken to make the intersection easier to navigate.
More information on the project or a look at the plans is available on the project website.