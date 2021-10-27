MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court is asking the McCracken County Board of Adjustments to reconsider a solar farm request that it previously denied. The proposed solar farm would be in west Paducah. During its meeting Monday night, the fiscal court unanimously approved a motion for a second review.
To summarize the reasoning for why the permit was denied, the county's board of adjustments felt installing a solar farm wouldn't be utilizing the space for what it's zoned for, which is currently agriculture. With the fiscal court intervening, the board will need to rethink that decision.
Bringing a solar farm to McCracken County directly affects some large scale economic development projects that could be on the way.
"We have some very large projects that are looking at coming to McCracken County," McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said. "We're strong contenders to locating one of them to McCracken County — one or more — it will bring a lot of good paying jobs."
Clymer explained it would not only be beneficial for the county, but is also necessary to get prospective companies to move here.
"They need to have a solar piece of energy in their portfolio along with the other forms of electricity, manufactured electricity. And so it's very important that we get a solar farm here," Clymer said. "These are massive energy and electricity consumers, and so even the smallest adjustment up or down in price means a lot when you're consuming that much electricity."
If the board of adjustments decides not to approve the permit then legal action could be the response.
"If they don't do that, then our option would likely be to appeal their denial of the application to the McCracken Circuit Court," Clymer said.
The McCracken County Board of Adjustments will meet to discuss the solar farm permit again on Nov. 2.
You can read the full reasoning for denying the permit below: