MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County leaders are in their third week of discussions over how your tax dollars will be spent next fiscal year.
Tuesday, the McCracken County Fiscal Court focused on the road department, county clerk and outside agency funding.
Some departments spent more money than budgeted because of the pandemic, including the McCracken County Clerk's Office.
To plan a successful election, county clerk's offices have to plan at least a year in advance. When County Clerk Julie Griggs planned the 2020 election, in 2019, she didn't think to factor in a global pandemic.
The office budgeted $35,000 for printing — but ultimately spent $80,000.
"Of course we actually spent more than what was budgeted, because we didn't know COVID was going to happen," Griggs said.
The clerk's office is in charge of elections, and printed out a record number of absentee ballots. The office also spent about $10,000 more on advertising the 2020 election than anticipated.
Despite those unexpected costs, Griggs saved the fiscal court $500,000 on new voting machines.
"Our old machines were about 10-12 years old, which, that's the expected lifespan of a voting machine," Griggs said.
Griggs received a grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to replace them.
"It was a little over $500,000, which was, you know, just an absolute blessing for the county too, because we were in need of new voting equipment," Griggs said.
Now the county only has to pay for about four new machines for $11,000 each. Griggs says the state reimbursed her office a few thousand dollars for the extra money they spent due to COVID-19.
The clerk's office's overall budget for the next fiscal year will increase by about 11%. That's due to election printing, those new voting machines, and advertising.